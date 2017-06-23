Australian MP Makes History As She Breastfeeds While Addressing Parliament

By Alice Westoby

Australian MP Larissa Waters moved a motion in parliament while breastfeeding her baby daughter.

Breastfeeding, sadly, has been a bone of contention in society for a while now.

Whenever a celebrity posts proud breastfeeding photos - such as Tamara Ecclestone - the response is mixed at best and the view on whether it is acceptable to breastfeed a child in public can vary depending on where you are.

This stigma around something so natural and such an integral part of being a new mother is often tarnished and in extreme cases, mothers have been shamed for feeding their child on the move.

But this bold act by Australian MP Larissa Waters can mean only good things for the breastfeeding positivity movement.

Whilst moving a motion on black lung disease she breastfed her young daughter Alia Joy, a first in the parliamentary history books

The 40-year-old mother cooly addressed parliament while nursing three-month-old Alia as her fellow politicians gleamed at the tiny guest.

What is already an incredibly positive story has been made all the more heartwarming by how the other MP's reacted to the move with one politician even playing with the little one after.

Previously, Australian MP Sarah Hanson-Young was asked to leave parliament while breastfeeding her eleven day old tot in 2009 so this recent moment is a monumental movement in the right direction.

The Senator shared her joy of becoming the first Australian politician to breastfeed while moving a motion on Twitter.

First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) June 22, 2017

She said: "First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her"