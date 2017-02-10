Bowie, Sherlock and Gunther: The Names We're Already Calling Our Babies In 2017

By Hollie Borland

It looks like 2017 is the year that we take inspiration from pop culture for our baby names.

If you're a parent to be then there's no doubt that you're probably surfing the net for inspiration for what to call your newborn. You're probably looking for something different to everyone else, but not too out there that it sounds a bit barmy. 

Well, it looks like that in 2017 you need to look little further than your favourite characters and icons. 

Even though we're only a few months in to 2017, there's already a trend going on when it comes to picking out the perfect name for your baby.

The researchers over at Nameberry have compiled a list of the 55 hottest baby names of 2017 so far.

Whilst Olivia and Lucas topped the charts in 2016, this year we're looking at pop culture inspired names such as Sherlock, Bowie and even Gunther makes the list (you know, the waiter at Central Perk in Friends)!

If you're still searching for the perfect name then check out the full list of the hottest names for 2017:

Girls 

  1. Tatjana
  2. Alizeh
  3. Tahiti
  4. Moana
  5. Ines
  6. Seren
  7. Rosamund
  8. Alisha
  9. Samara
  10. Lilian
  11. Kyra
  12. Sutton
  13. Noor
  14. Arielle
  15. Reina
  16. Calista
  17. Marisol
  18. Arcadia
  19. Ophelia
  20. Zoey
  21. Bellamy
  22. Natasha
  23. Amara
  24. Saskia
  25. Portia

Boys 

  1. Kyd
  2. Benajah
  3. Sulien
  4. Koa
  5. Gunther
  6. Cassian
  7. Beauregard
  8. Albie
  9. Issac
  10. Lucien
  11. Ragnar
  12. Alden
  13. Dante
  14. Marcel
  15. Xander
  16. Bowie
  17. Kane
  18. Arrow
  19. Sherlock
  20. Mateo
  21. Franklin
  22. Sayer
  23. Cassius
  24. Callum
  25. Aurelius

