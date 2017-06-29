Mum's BRILLIANT Hack Shows Why You've Been Carrying Your Car Seat Wrong This Whole Time!

Dr Emily Puente of Bridge Family Chiropractic has shared a video of a mum holding her car seat to the clinic's Facebook page which shows a nifty little manoeuvre that can help prevent any unnecessary strain.

If there is one thing that all new parents know, it's that carrying a baby's car seat around can wreak havoc on your back.

In fact, so many parents have turned to Bridge Family Chiropractor Clinic in Texas, that they've decided to drop a few pearls of wisdom on all the parents currently soothing their backs with a bag of frozen peas.

Instead of carrying the seat in the nook of her elbow as you would a handbag or basket, she holds the bottom of the carrier with her hand.

"It’s not going to hurt your shoulder, it’s not going to hurt your hip, and you’re not going to have to use your knee to swing like I had to do with my two (kids).

"Someone taught me this before, and it’s been the greatest thing that I’ve been shown."

Basically, you loop your arm in through the handle, before turning your hand to grab the seat side. She claims that by doing this it will stop the pressure being put on your upper back, shoulder and hips.

"As soon as I shift to this (new position), it’s a completely different change in how I’m using my body to be able to use and distribute the weight from this carrier to carry it around."

Since posting the video, which has been viewed over 4 million times, she pointed out that one or two women had experienced discomfort while carrying out her new method, and this could be down to the model of the car seat.

It has been brought to my attention that one viewer experienced discomfort when attempting this manoeuvre.

"I am sorry to hear that and so I wanted to share that due to so many different makes and models of car seats, it is likely that this method won’t work for all seats. This was merely an attempt to pass along a creative idea that was shared and works incredibly well for the majority of those who attempt it."

"I suggest being cleared by your medical professional prior to trying any new regimen if you would like to ensure you are fit to perform actions like the one shown here."

"We also wanted to share that while car seats are the ideal choice for safety while riding in a car they aren’t the top choice for a baby if you’re able to hold them or babywear instead. There are several resources online if you need suggestions or demonstrations on the proper way to babywear."