5 Adrenaline-Filled Adventures For Daredevil Dads This Father's Day!

If your dad fancies himself as a bit of a daredevil, then you might want to check out some of these adrenaline-inducing experiences to treat him this Father's Day.

Gone are the days of gifting your dad socks, cufflinks and a shaving kit for Father's Day, it's time to get creative and show him just how much you adore him by giving him a day to remember.

Soar through the skies with this gravity defying adventure! Dare to take on the longest zip line in Europe and the fastest in the world as you fly across the tree tops at speeds that can exceed 100mph!

Where: ZipWorld, North Wales

Price: £60 – single rider, £220 – 2 adults and 2 under 16s, £260 – 2 adults and 3 under 16s

Tip! Only suitable for ages 10 years and older

What: Who needs to jump out of a plane form 15,000 feet when you can defy gravity with this high flying activity! Hop inside a chamber which suspends you into the air to recreate the ultimate skydiving experience.

Where: Airkix have branches in Basingstoke, Milton Keynes and Manchester

Price: 2 flights, equivalent to 3 x 12,000 feet skydives from £29.99 for this once in a lifetime experience.

Tips! Those with disabilities can also get involved so check the website for information.

Not one for the faint hearted! Towering over 31m (100ft) is Plummet Tower, home to the worlds' highest Powerfan tree parachute simulator. Once you have climbed your way up to the dizzying heights of the tower summit, take a deep breath and make the leap! The revolutionary power fan technology ensures a gentle landing for the journey down to earth.

Where: Zip World, North Wales



Price: £10 – single (only bookable on the day) Package deals available from £20.

Tip! Recommended for ages 7+

What: Try if you dare! This experience isn't for the faint hearted. Get up close and personal when being submerged beneath the water in a mesh divers net as a group of over 15 magnificent sharks – including two impressive 2.7m long Sand tiger sharks, 8 sleek black tip reef sharks and two 2.2m Browns sharks – circle just feet away from you!

Where: London Sea Life Aquarium

Price: £125 for an hour, pricey but the thrills are worth it!

What: Release your inner speed demon on the race track when driving these high speed go karts. Dress up in F1 style racing jumpsuits complete with helmets before whizzing around the split level race track. Rev up the engine, swerve and skid to the finish line in a bid to get the best time on the scoreboard and once your crowned the champion you can bask in your glory on the podium just like Lewis Hamilton!

Where: Teamsport have locations in London such as Acton, Docklands in addition to various locations across the UK.

Price: Check online for a range of offers!