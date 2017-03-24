This Grandad Gave His Granddaughter The Sweetest Gift Of All

This grandad gave his granddaughter a full of her childhood memories that he had kept since she was 2 years old.

Twitter user Ren Tweeted some incredible pictures of her grandad's birthday gift to her and it went totally viral!

We're not surprised because this is probably the most adorable present we've ever seen.

Get ready to cry your eyes out and don't say we didn't warn you!

Her grandad filled three entire notebooks with tales of the times he spent with her as a child and gave them all to her as a present for her birthday. 

She had no clue they even existed so this was a total surprise - cute or what? 

One of the entries pictures begins with... 

"February 16th 2003, Tales of a Two Year Old 

Hi Lauren; I'm just starting this so someday you might read it for fun. It's going to be a day to day record of you and me" 

TOO. CUTE. 

Twitter's reaction to the post was pretty special too... 

Imagine if you discovered your grandparents had made something so sentimental for you?

 

All the tears!

