Helen George And Jack Aston Have Revealed Their Baby's Nature Inspired Name

The Call The Midwife pair's little girl has a stunning name.

We were super excited to hear that Helen George and Jack Ashton had welcomed a little girl into the world last week.

The Call The Midwife co-stars who play Nurse Trixie Franklin and Reverend Tom Hereward met while filming the show's Christmas special in South Africa and their romance blossomed from there.

Now they have a little girl and Helen revealed her name in an adorable snap uploaded to Instagram with a caption that says 'our little Wren Ivy'.

What a cute, nature inspired name. She is well suited to it as well what with a Wren being the name of a tiny bird...and she's so tiny and adorable!

Our little Wren Ivy A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) onOct 6, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The happy couple announced the birth of Wren Ivy last week when Helen shared a series of photos of the trio at the baby shower.

Helen explained that the little one had arrived early and was able to uniquely attend her won baby shower!

She said: "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one, what an amazing day, we have the best friends".

Now their new arrival has been born fans are beginning to speculate when wedding bells will ring for the couple. The pair are yet to get engages but many say it's only a matter of time especially after she was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger in a recent photo on social media.

But a friend close to the couple told the Daily Mail: "She’s not engaged. It was the only finger her ring fitted on."