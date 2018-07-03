The most popular baby names of 2018: Is your child's on the list?

3 July 2018, 14:56

We've reached the halfway point of the year, and already there are some clear trends for most popular monikers of 2018.

Muhammed, Olivia and Freya are the most common baby names of 2018. 

The twenty most popular baby names for each gender were compiled by Baby Centre, and it makes for interesting reading. 

Parents seem to be obsessed with ultra-feminine names that end with an 'a', while male name inspiration seems to mainly stay traditional - apart from Logan, which creeps in at number 20.  

The top 20 girls' names so far 

  1. Olivia 
  2. Sophia 
  3. Amelia 
  4. Lily 
  5. Emily 
  6. Ava 
  7. Isla 
  8. Aria 
  9. Mia 
  10. Isabella 
  11. Isabelle 
  12. Ella 
  13. Charlotte 
  14. Grace 
  15. Evie 
  16. Maya 
  17. Harper 
  18. Sophie 
  19. Layla 
  20. Freya

The top 20 boys' names so far 

  1. Muhammad 
  2. Oliver 
  3. Noah 
  4. George 
  5. Harry
  6. Leo 
  7. Charlie 
  8. Jack
  9. Freddie 
  10. Alfie 
  11. Oscar 
  12. Arthur 
  13. Henry 
  14. Jacob 
  15. Archie 
  16. Joshua 
  17. Theo 
  18. Ethan 
  19. Lucas 
  20. Logan

However, while some people are opting for standard baby names, some parents are going in the opposite direction.

We revealed how some parents are naming their tots after their favourite foods.

And other parents are looking to mythical creatures and mermaids for inspo

