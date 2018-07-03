The most popular baby names of 2018: Is your child's on the list?

We've reached the halfway point of the year, and already there are some clear trends for most popular monikers of 2018.

Muhammed, Olivia and Freya are the most common baby names of 2018.

The twenty most popular baby names for each gender were compiled by Baby Centre, and it makes for interesting reading.

Parents seem to be obsessed with ultra-feminine names that end with an 'a', while male name inspiration seems to mainly stay traditional - apart from Logan, which creeps in at number 20.

The top 20 girls' names so far

Olivia Sophia Amelia Lily Emily Ava Isla Aria Mia Isabella Isabelle Ella Charlotte Grace Evie Maya Harper Sophie Layla Freya

The top 20 boys' names so far

Muhammad Oliver Noah George Harry Leo Charlie Jack Freddie Alfie Oscar Arthur Henry Jacob Archie Joshua Theo Ethan Lucas Logan

However, while some people are opting for standard baby names, some parents are going in the opposite direction.

We revealed how some parents are naming their tots after their favourite foods.

And other parents are looking to mythical creatures and mermaids for inspo