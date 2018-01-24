These Old Fashioned Baby Names Are The Popular Choice For Parents This Year

Would you name your baby Dudley or Berta? These names might sound old but they are more popular than ever.

The quest or unusual names has taken an odd turn as parents are looking for inspiration from yester-year to help with names for their infants.

New research from website Nameberry has looked into the names that were most popular 100 years ago in 1918 that are set to make a big comeback this year thanks to parents opting for a vintage moniker.

Names such of Carmelia, Gertie and Maude may have been snubbed in recent years but experts think these names are likely to grow in popularity this year.

Among some of the favourites for baby girls is expected to be Agatha, Bernadette and Delia, while Archie, Norris and Waldo are expected to be the go to for boys names.

Nameberry claims the resurgence is down to parents who are desperate to give their children a unique name.

TOP 50 OLD FASHIONED BABY NAMES FOR GIRLS

Agatha Alpha Althea Augusta Avis Bernadette Beryl Bessie Birdie Carmella Cleo Delia Dixie Effie Etta Fay Geneva Gertie Ida Inez Ione Iva Lelia Loretta Lorna Lottie Louella Lucinda Lula Lulu Mamie Maude Merle Minerva Minnie Muriel Myrtle Odessa Olga Opal Pauline Philomena Polly Rosalind Rosella Roxie Sibyl Theda Winifred Yolanda

TOP 50 OLD FASHIONED BABY NAMES FOR BOYS