Mum threatens to EVICT her daughter, 13, over her messy bedroom

One mum asked if it was OK to take drastic action after her teen refused to keep her bedroom neat and tidy.

Messy bedrooms are often the point of contention between parents and their children, but one mother has threaten to take away her daughter's room if she doesn't clean up her act.

The infuriated mother explained on Mumsnet, that she lives in a three-bed house with her seven and 10-year-old sons sharing a room, while her daughter, 13, has her own.

"I'm so sick of her living in filth. She is disgusting," she wrote in an impassioned post on the forum.

"She couldn't give a toss what she leaves on the floor including underwear where her San pro (sanitary product) has leaked.

"I've helped her many times to clean it only for the floor to be covered in crap by the next day.

Credit: Getty

"Even worse if I take clean clothes in for her to put away she just chucks it on top of the mess.

"It's only a small box room so gets bad fast and according to her I'm stressing her out telling her to clean it and it's her human right to have a room for herself."

In the detailed post, the stressed out mother even considers giving the room to her 10-year-old son instead as he would "appreciate it" more.

The post divided opinion with some defending the daughter and other's advising the mother to take a firm stand.

One wrote: "Shut the door and ignore. It'll click eventually", while another mused: "It's her room. Does it matter if it's messy?"

Another added: "You can't expect a teenage girl to share with a younger boy. And it's not fair on him to have to put up with her mess."

However, some were all for the mother taking action.

One user fumed: "When she leaves home and pays her own rent then she can do what she wants. Until then she abides by the rules and respects her allocated space in the family home."

Do you think kids should clean their room? Let us know in the poll below.