Mum's selfie goes horribly wrong thanks to photobombing toddler

There was something lurking below Georgia Shortall's waist when she sent an innocent photo of her baby bump to a friend.

The mum, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was left looking like she had sprouted some men’s bits thanks to her young son’s leg in the background of her mirror selfie.

She was so amused that she shared it on Facebook, where it has gone viral.

Georgia captioned the pic: "When your son's leg changes a picture."

Later she chatted to the Huffington Post about the funny snap, revealing that she didn't realise the cheeky blunder at the time.

She explained: "I didn’t notice it was there [at first].

"I was on the phone to my friend talking about how big my bump felt and said I would take a picture.

"I took it, looked at it and sent it. And then my friend pointed it out.

“I wouldn’t have even noticed!"

People were really tickled by the rude illusion, with one Facebook user commenting: "Love the foto but i had to look twice before realising what it was haha so funny."