These are 2018's most popular baby names so far

26 March 2018, 11:11

Predicted most popular baby names of 2018

None of 2017's most popular names have made the cut...

The most popular baby names so far this year have been revealed.

For girls, the names Emma, Olivia and Ava have taken lead, whilst Liam, Noah and Logan rank highest amongst the boys. 

Read More: Gender Neutral Baby Names Are All The Rage And Here Are Our Top Picks!

It is thought that Emma, has come out on top for girls due to it’s popularity amongst actresses including Emma Watson and Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, many of the others have cute meanings with Olivia being, ‘Olive tree’ and ‘Ava’ meaning ‘bird’. 

Here are the most popular girls names so far:  

  • Emma
  • Olivia
  • Ava
  • Isabella
  • Sophia
  • Mia
  • Amelia
  • Harper
  • Charlotte
  • Mila
  • Aria
  • Evelyn
  • Abigail
  • Ella
  • Avery
  • Scarlett
  • Riley
  • Layla
  • Emily
  • Chloe

And here’s the boys most popular names so far:  

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Logan
  • Oliver
  • Mason
  • Lucas
  • Ethan
  • Elijah
  • Aiden
  • James
  • Carter
  • Alexander
  • Sebastian
  • Michael
  • Jacob
  • Jackson
  • William
  • Benjamin
  • Jayden
  • Gabriel

Parenting site Babygaga gave their predictions for what the hottest monikers of 2018 will be, but take it with a pinch of salt because as with all trends things can change! 

Especially if a new celebrity takes the world by storm or a TV programme - remember when the most popular trending name for boys was Joffrey, as in the Game of Thrones character?

 

Here are the top 10 predicted popular names for both girls and boys in 2018...

Girls 

  • Emma

  • Charlotte

  • Sadie

  • Violet

  • Kennedy

  • Savannah

  • Penelope 

  • Victoria 

  • Ellie 

  • Hazel

Boys

  • Finn 

  • Jack

  • Atticus

  • Oliver

  • Theodore

  • Reuban 

  • Dylan 

  • Corin 

  • Adam 

  • Alexander

Topping the list for girls names is the classic English name Emma and at the top for boys, Finn. 

Babygaga have predicted these lists based on emerging name trends over the last few years including the rise of gender neutral names which will explain the appearance of those such as Kennedy and Corin.

So if you are expecting a new arrival in 2018 hopefully you've found some inspiration amongst these new lists!

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Shocked child

Is it ever OK... To swear in front of your kids?

potty training

Google can now help you potty train your toddlers

Worried mum

Mum's rage after discovering male stranger smacked her child

Car seat

Most parents aren't securing kid's car seats properly

Sad school child

Boy, 8, bullied at school for taking in an 'unhealthy snack'