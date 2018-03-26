These are 2018's most popular baby names so far

None of 2017's most popular names have made the cut...

The most popular baby names so far this year have been revealed.

For girls, the names Emma, Olivia and Ava have taken lead, whilst Liam, Noah and Logan rank highest amongst the boys.

It is thought that Emma, has come out on top for girls due to it’s popularity amongst actresses including Emma Watson and Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, many of the others have cute meanings with Olivia being, ‘Olive tree’ and ‘Ava’ meaning ‘bird’.

Here are the most popular girls names so far:

Emma

Olivia

Ava

Isabella

Sophia

Mia

Amelia

Harper

Charlotte

Mila

Aria

Evelyn

Abigail

Ella

Avery

Scarlett

Riley

Layla

Emily

Chloe

And here’s the boys most popular names so far:

Liam

Noah

Logan

Oliver

Mason

Lucas

Ethan

Elijah

Aiden

James

Carter

Alexander

Sebastian

Michael

Jacob

Jackson

William

Benjamin

Jayden

Gabriel

Parenting site Babygaga gave their predictions for what the hottest monikers of 2018 will be, but take it with a pinch of salt because as with all trends things can change!

Especially if a new celebrity takes the world by storm or a TV programme - remember when the most popular trending name for boys was Joffrey, as in the Game of Thrones character?

Here are the top 10 predicted popular names for both girls and boys in 2018...

Girls

Emma

Charlotte

Sadie

Violet

Kennedy

Savannah

Penelope

Victoria

Ellie

Hazel

Boys

Finn

Jack

Atticus

Oliver

Theodore

Reuban

Dylan

Corin

Adam

Alexander

Topping the list for girls names is the classic English name Emma and at the top for boys, Finn.

Babygaga have predicted these lists based on emerging name trends over the last few years including the rise of gender neutral names which will explain the appearance of those such as Kennedy and Corin.

So if you are expecting a new arrival in 2018 hopefully you've found some inspiration amongst these new lists!