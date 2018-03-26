These are 2018's most popular baby names so far
26 March 2018, 11:11
None of 2017's most popular names have made the cut...
The most popular baby names so far this year have been revealed.
For girls, the names Emma, Olivia and Ava have taken lead, whilst Liam, Noah and Logan rank highest amongst the boys.
Read More: Gender Neutral Baby Names Are All The Rage And Here Are Our Top Picks!
It is thought that Emma, has come out on top for girls due to it’s popularity amongst actresses including Emma Watson and Emma Stone.
Meanwhile, many of the others have cute meanings with Olivia being, ‘Olive tree’ and ‘Ava’ meaning ‘bird’.
Here are the most popular girls names so far:
- Emma
- Olivia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Mia
- Amelia
- Harper
- Charlotte
- Mila
- Aria
- Evelyn
- Abigail
- Ella
- Avery
- Scarlett
- Riley
- Layla
- Emily
- Chloe
And here’s the boys most popular names so far:
- Liam
- Noah
- Logan
- Oliver
- Mason
- Lucas
- Ethan
- Elijah
- Aiden
- James
- Carter
- Alexander
- Sebastian
- Michael
- Jacob
- Jackson
- William
- Benjamin
- Jayden
- Gabriel
Parenting site Babygaga gave their predictions for what the hottest monikers of 2018 will be, but take it with a pinch of salt because as with all trends things can change!
Especially if a new celebrity takes the world by storm or a TV programme - remember when the most popular trending name for boys was Joffrey, as in the Game of Thrones character?
Here are the top 10 predicted popular names for both girls and boys in 2018...
Girls
-
Emma
-
Charlotte
-
Sadie
-
Violet
-
Kennedy
-
Savannah
-
Penelope
-
Victoria
-
Ellie
-
Hazel
Boys
-
Finn
-
Jack
-
Atticus
-
Oliver
-
Theodore
-
Reuban
-
Dylan
-
Corin
-
Adam
-
Alexander
Topping the list for girls names is the classic English name Emma and at the top for boys, Finn.
Babygaga have predicted these lists based on emerging name trends over the last few years including the rise of gender neutral names which will explain the appearance of those such as Kennedy and Corin.