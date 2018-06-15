Rebekah Vardy 'won't be fined' for taking kids out of school for World Cup trip

15 June 2018, 12:52

The WAG revealed she has been given special permission to take her kids out of school to watch their dad play football.

Footballer's wife, Rebekah will be doing what all parents wish they could... take her kids out of school in term time and not be punished. 

The 36-year-old revealed that she won't face the same hefty fines lumped on other parents who choose to take their children out of school during term time, describing the permission given from her kids' school as "a blessing".

The 'I'm A Celebrity...' star and Leicester City striker Jamie have two children together, three-year-old daughter Sofia and one-year-old son Finlay in addition to the two children she has from a previous relationship and the daughter he has from a former relationship. 

She will be taking the whole brood to watch the 31-year-old at the England vs Tunisia game at the World Cup in Russia on Monday.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday, she said: "I'm going initially for 12 straight days, so we're taking the kids out of school, and I've got the school's blessing to do so.

"I don't have to go, but I couldn't not go. I want to be there to support my husband."

Some fans watching Loose Women weren't so impressed by the news, arguing the WAG shouldn't get special treatment.  

However, the majority of those watching were on Rebekah's side, claiming they would do the same if they were in her position.  

With thousands of fans expect to turn out to watch England versus Tunisia on Monday, Rebekah said she has tightened her security. 

She explained: "We've had to get extra security. I'm taking the children with me so I don't want to take any risks. "

 

