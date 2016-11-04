Teenagers Share Embarrassing Messages That Prove Parents Should NEVER Text

These teenagers are showing just how incompetent their parents really are, by sharing screenshots featuring some of the hilarious messages they've received.

Some parents will never get the hang of technology!

Whether it's autocorrect fails, silly questions or unappreciated humour, when it comes to communicating with teenagers, some of us can never quite get it right.

It's safe to say that when it comes to texting, there is a BIG generation gap and these parents and their kids have found themselves lost in translation.

1. Texting language can be tricky!

This mother found herself trying to get the hang of those tricky text acronyms, but it wasn't the best way to deliver bad news.

2. Autocorrect can be a bit embarrassing...

One teenager managed to see the funny side after his mother's auto correct fail appeared to reveal her incontinence.

3. This mother doesn't quite understand how Google works...

A bit of sarcasm from this teenager quickly let his mother know that Google isn't run from home.

4. Acronyms are a language of their own!

We can see how this mother got the wrong end of the stick. Acronyms can be a little tricky at times!

5. Fe, Fi, Fo, THUMB!

This teenager discovers that sometimes it's just easier to admit defeat and agree with your mother that her view looks lovely, even if her thumb is over the photo.

We're all probably a little guilty of these epic text fails, but at least we can see the funny side!