These Festive Baby Names Are Perfect For Christmas Arrivals

With Christmas only a few days away it's got us thinking about some adorable baby names.

Everyone is filled with Christmas cheer, so it's no surprise that expectant parents have been drawing inspiration from the yuletide season to create unique monikers for their newborns.

Believe it or not, there are some easy ways to incorporate the festivities into the naming process without having to name your baby mince pie or Rudolph.

Turns out, biblical figures or names inspired by some of the plants that grow in winter are topping the popularity list this year with names such as Joseph, Holly and Robyn becoming favourites for parents.

According to a list compiled by Babycentre.com some of the most popular choices for boys and girls are as follows:

Christmas names for boys:

Christian



Christopher



Claus / Klaus



Gabriel



Giftson



Jesus



Joseph



Nicholas / Nick



Night



Noel



North



Prophet



Yule Christmas names for girls:



Belle



Bethlehem



Candy



Carol



Charity



Christina/Christine



Cookie



December



Gabriella



Gift / Gifty



Glory / Gloria



Holly



Ivy



Joy



Love



Mary



Noelle / Noella



Northelyn



Unisex Baby Names:



Angel



Bell



Blessing / Blessings



Christmas



Israel



Kris



Nazareth



Peace



Spirit



Wish



