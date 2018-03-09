If You Don't Use Your Toys R Us Gift Card By This Date You'll LOSE Money!

If you're planning on spending, then now is the best time as the retailer is slashing it's prices in a bid to get rid of stock as stores close down.

Toys R Us customers are being urged to use up all the money on their gift cards this weekend or they'll risk losing money as the company begins closing down stores across the country.

The famed toy store has made headlines after announcing it has commenced a "nationwide closing down sales programme" across the entire Toys R Us and Babies R Us store estate as the company heads into administration.

Customers who have gift cards will need to settle with the toy company before end of trading on Sunday, March 11.

Some stores across the UK will be offering discounts of up to 25 percent off all the toys.

The news comes after 105 stores are continuing to trade despite its surrender to deep financial problems last week which left 3,000 jobs at risk..

Administrators at Moorfelds "Some stores in the portfolio may be subject to closure in the coming days, and so customers are encouraged to take advantage of the heavy discounting as soon as possible," the administrator said.

It added that gift cards and vouchers would continue to be honoured while stores continue to trade, and confirmed that deposits paid by customers under Take Time To Pay agreements for larger purchases would also be honoured.

However, it said that was conditional on outstanding balances being paid and goods being collected by 11 March.

Joint administrator Simon Thomas said: "We've introduced heavy discounts across the entire Toys R Us store portfolio today.

"Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these special offers as soon as possible.

"Whilst stock levels are generally high, customers may find that the more popular brands begin to sell out over the coming days."