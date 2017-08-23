WATCH: Baby Cries Every Time Her Mother Sings To Her

23 August 2017, 13:29

By Hollie Borland

Normally, when a mother sings to her baby, it's supposed to soothe the child and stop them from crying.

But not this baby. 

An adorable video has emerged of a mother singing to her daughter in order to calm her down, only for her baby having an even worse reaction than the mother had anticipated. 

Every time the mother tries to sing, the baby's crying worsens and instead of calming her down, it only upsets her even more! 

Aaw little on! We know that anyone singing 'You are my sunshine' to us would help us go to sleep. 

