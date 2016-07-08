When Mum's Away... What Happens When Dad's Left To Look After The Kids!

When mum's away it's Dad's turn to play and the kids have so much more fun!

It's a well known fact that leaving the kids with Dad is asking for trouble, as these mischievous photos show!

Whether its dressing the baby up as a biker or giving their baby grow around a table leg so they don't crawl out of sight, Dad's have done it and thanks to the evidence here we know about it too!

Guaranteed you won't be able to look at these photos without cracking up.

One dad noticed how his baby's head looked like a kiwi



Picture | IMGUR

How one dad chose to spend Father's Day

When bath time is more than just a wash

Dad's way of stopping them crawling away

Başarmak istediğim şeyler karşısında hayat vs ben pic.twitter.com/L70UFMb1nR — AY SUS EZİK (@sensusezik) December 20, 2015

When Dad gets to dress his kids up for halloween

'When I grow up I want ride a motorbike, Mum!'



Picture | IMGUR

When Dad's too lazy to actually push the swing

Because everyone needs a labelling machine

When the baby seems to have aged in your absence

When Dad takes World Book Day too seriously

Who says that dada can't multitask?

Keep doing what you do dads! But seriously, stay safe...