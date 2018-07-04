Woman applies a FULL FACE of makeup to look "glamorous" during labour

Giving birth to a child is the most cherished moment of any woman's life, so this mum-to-be wanted to look her very best for the occasion.

Beauty blogger Lee Anne Jareell wanted to make sure she was camera ready for her labour and applied a full face of makeup from her hospital bed. 

The glamorous mummy-to-be carried an entire make up kit which consisted of twenty makeup brushes as she filmed an hour-long VLOG during labour. 

Opting for a full face of foundation, blusher, highlighter, lipstick and the notoriously tricky smokey eye, Lee Ann told The Sun: "I just wanted to look glamorous in the pictures of me giving birth."

While most mothers are writhing in pain, Lee Ann was expertly applying her face which included countered cheeks and power brows. 

Lee Anne has a Youtube channel with over 5,000 followers, and made sure to keep her subscribers up to date with her 4 am beauty regime.

She admitted that she feels "ugly" without her a full face of make up and goes to extreme lengths to keep fresh faced including trying "not to sweat or sometimes even smile."

However, it sees like the birth of her sixth-month-old daughter Olivia has given the self-conscious blogger a fresh perspective, but she still defends her decision to glam up for her labour. 

"I realised that being a mum was the only thing that mattered to me and once we got home from the hospital, I decided I didn't need to wear so much cover-up all the time time," she explains. 

"Birth is a beautiful thing for a woman, the most natural thing in the world, but there is nothing wrong with wanting to look good yourself, wanting to add some sparkle."

