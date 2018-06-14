Paris Hilton's noughties-inspired boohoo collection will give you serious de ja vu

By Alice Westoby

The capsule clothing collection will transport your wardrobe back to The Simple Life.

No one sums up noughties decadence like original 'airhead heiress' Paris Hilton.

The heir to the Hilton Hotel empire and socialite was everywhere thanks to her reality TV show 'The Simple Life', which saw her travel the US taking on menial and mucky jobs with her then BFF Nicole Richie.

The show ran from 2003-2007, and is even partly responsible for catapulting Paris' other former BFF Kim Kardashian to fame after she hired her to be her stylist, years before she launched her own reality career with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Now after a few years out of the spotlight, Paris, 37, is back... and she has brought the noughties with her.

The 'That's Hot' icon has launched a special collaboration with online clothing store boohoo, and it will make you pine for the early days of the Millennium.

It comes just weeks after boohoo paired up with another blonde bombshell, Towie star Gemma Collins, 37.

Pictures: boohoo

All the items in the 70-piece-collection are priced at under £75 and have been co-designed by Paris.

The whole collection will be available to buy on the boohoo website from the 20th June, but you'll want to think fast as we're sure this pretty pink collection will be a sell out.

It's, like, so hot!