You've Probably Been Pronouncing Primark Wrong And People Are Furious!

Primark is never short of controversy, however, the high-street retailer has found itself in the middle of a storm on Twitter and it's not over the latest Beauty and The Beast mug.
Funnily enough, the latest debate appears to be over how the store is pronounced.
Shoppers up and down the country have been left divided as to whether the store should be pronounced "Pr-eye-mark" or "Pree-mark" and it's seen Twitter users butting heads - with some even threatening to cut family and friends out of their lives.
my mum says primeark instead of preemark, I think I'm adopted— michael (@kickthetradgedy) August 12, 2017
ella actually pronounced primark like 'preemark' i am dooone with her— krish (@ignorantsIut) July 10, 2017
What's more, it seems to be North/South issue, with the store's pronunciation varying depending on where you live.
I die when I hear northerners say Preemark— rif (@tafir117) August 10, 2017
apparently the scots and people from ni say preemark too— pigwidgeon stan (@nicegal21) August 2, 2017
Well, the debate has finally been solved and Primark cleared up the ongoing argument with a statement on their Frequently Asked Questions page, where they confirmed the store is pronounced "Pr-eye-mark".
on the official primark website: pic.twitter.com/W6JgRDADIg— dont touch the water (@ahsaradayne) August 2, 2017
Finally! Can we all calm down now?
