5 Bizarre Occurrences In A Hogwarts Bathroom

Anyone’s who’s read J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, knows that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a place of strange and unpredictable happenings.

From moving staircases, to portraits that talk to you, to rooms that only appear when you need them, this hallowed place of learning is never what you expect.

However, nowhere is arguably more strange than the bathroom.

Harry takes a bath with an egg

Harry was struggling to figure out the clue for his next challenge in the Triwizard Tournament in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'. Luckily, he managed to work it out after he takes his golden egg to the Sixth Form bathroom and holds it under the water in the bath.

‘I’d try putting it in the water, if I were you.’

Harry had swallowed a considerable amount of bubbles in shock. He stood up, spluttering, and saw the ghost of a very glum-looking girl sitting cross-legged on top of one of the taps.

It was Moaning Myrtle, who was usually to be heard sobbing in the S-bend of a toilet three floors below.

‘Myrtle!’ Harry said in outrage. ‘I’m – I’m not wearing anything!’

Hermione turns into cat by using Polyjuice Potion

Poor Hermione has to bury her face in shame when she accidentally mixes Polyjuice potion wrong and uses a cat's hair rather than the Slytherin house student she'd meant to use in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.'

Her face was covered in black fur. Her eyes had gone yellow and there were long pointed ears poking through her hair.

‘It was a c-cat hair!’ she howled. ‘M-Millicent Bulstrode m-must have a cat!

And the P-Potion isn’t supposed to be used for animal transformations!’

‘Uh oh,’ said Ron.

‘You’ll be teased something dreadful,’ said Myrtle happily.

Harry, Ron and Hermione discover a Troll!

Ronald Weasley, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger arguably seal their friendship forever when the boys rescue their school mate from almost certain death, when she accidentally come across a troll in the bathroom in their first year...

Hermione Granger was shrinking against the wall opposite, looking as if she was about to faint.

The troll was advancing on her, knocking the sinks off the walls as it went.

The Chamber of Secrets opens

Moaning Myrtle isn't the worst thing you can find in your bathroom...oh no! There's far worse lurking in the girls' lavatory on the first floor.

‘What d’you want me to do?’ said Lockhart weakly. ‘I don’t know where the Chamber of Secrets is. There’s nothing I can do.’

Harry nearly kills Draco Malfoy!

In 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince', disaster almost strikes after a run in with Malfoy encourages Harry to try out one of the new spells he's learnt from the Half-Blood Prince's spell book.

SECTUMSEMPRA!’ bellowed Harry from the floor, waving his wand wildly.

Blood spurted from Malfoy’s face and chest as though he had been slashed with an invisible sword.

He staggered backwards and collapsed on to the waterlogged floor with a great splash, his wand falling from his limp right hand.

‘No –’ gasped Harry.

It appears not all is as it seems in a Hogwarts bathroom then...