7 Things Women REALLY Find Unattractive In Men

You can't live with 'em, and you can't Iive without 'em! As Valentine's draws closer, it's got us thinking about our ideal partners and the personalities that will cause more of a clash than a spark!

1. Not Being Chivalrous

We don't care what they say. Chivalry is NOT dead and there are some suitors out there who really know how to treat their partner right. So if you have bad manners please...take a step to the left!

2. Obsessing Over The Gym

Okay, so we wouldn't exactly kick David Beckham out of bed, however we'd much rather cuddle up to James Corden. Sometimes a girl just wants to eat pizza in her PJ's in peace without judging stares from her boyfriend! Basically, bingeing on Ben and Jerry's ice-cream whilst watching Netflix is the ultimate relationship goals.

3. Splashing The Cash

In a relationship it's normal to treat each other to nice things, but just because you drive an Aston Martin or lavish us with champagne at dinner doesn't guarantee you a ticket to our hearts. At the end of the day having a Gold Amex card doesn't guarantee you a place in our affections... (although shoes might!)

4. Men Who Take Longer To Get Ready

Hogging the bathroom, taking over the dresser with male grooming products and taking our straighteners without asking is NOT OKAY! Any girl will tell you that getting ready is stressful enough without having you in the way as well! So get a move on will you?

5. Bragging About Your Sexual Escapades (Yes Bieber...We're looking at you!) We really don't want a casanova, and we certainly don't want to feel as though we are another notch on your bed post, so pipe down on the chat about your past conquests!

6. Having An Ego The Size Of Mount Everest

We know you're good looking and charming - that's probably why we fancied you in the first place. However we really don't need a someone who keeps reminding us! Arrogance is the the BIGGEST turn off and can make the hottest person seem instantly ugly.

7. NO Sense Of Humour

There's nothing worse than going on a date with some one who has no banter. We're not saying you have to be Alan Carr, but a little humour keeps things light. If all else fails and you're not funny, then make sure you laugh at our witty jokes.

So there you have it, you can't live with 'em but you can't live without 'em either! On the whole we love you guys!