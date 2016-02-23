The Top 10 Beaches In The UK: Which Sandscape Makes The Cut?

From Cornwall to Jersey, Dorset to Swansea, there are stunning natural coastlines right across Great Britain. But which beach has been named the best in the WHOLE COUNTRY?

Look no further than the top 10, as voted for by you guys!

A survey of your ratings and reviews on TripAdvisor UK discovered that your ultimate beach is the beautiful Woolacombe Beach in Devon, with its ”rolling, unbroken surf which makes it the ideal hotspot for surfers". What is more ”the sheer length of the beach means that there is no shortage of sand to sit down and relax on during the busy summer months" - there are plenty of reasons why it's your winner!

1. Woolacombe Beach, Woolacombe, Devon

2. Weymouth Beach, Weymouth, Dorset

3. St Brelade's Bay Beach, St Brelade, Jersey

4. Rhossili Bay, Rhossili, Swansea

5. Porthmeore Beach, St Ives, Cornwall

And it's just as well that we've got lots of lovely beaches to visit, because according to Statistics based website Statista, its your second favourite type of holiday to go on in the UK.

Leading types of holiday tourists are considering for 2016 in the United Kingdom (UK)

6. Fistral Beach, Newquay, Cornwall

7. Porthminster Beach, St Ives, Cornwall

8. Perranporth Beach, Perranporth, cornwall

9. Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth, Dorset

10. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris

via Giphy

So now all we have to decide is where we're making our summer UK holiday destination 2016. Better grab that sunscreen!