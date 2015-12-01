9 Classic British Foods That Americans Just Don't Understand

Okay we admit it, we have a few sliiiightly bizarre dishes here that our friends over the pond simply DO NOT GET. So we decided to gather a few of them together for fun. See you at the dinner table!

Us Brits seem to think we are very different from our US counterparts. In fact, they often comment on our refined manners, cut glass accent and fine cuisine (ehem).

No but in all seriousness, our signature dishes do tend to inspire some strange reactions from our American mates:

Black Pudding:

Simply a slice of sausage that we eat with our full english breakfast. Just a totally normal sausage… made with BLOOD.

Chip Butty:

We all get those moments when we think “I really haven’t had enough Carbs today”. Solution - Chip Butty. Simply chips (fries) stuffed between two buttered slices of bread. Magic.

Haggis:

You’ll love this one. A traditional Scottish dish that is made from a sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, all encased inside the animal’s stomach. Delicious.

Marmite:

This is a big one here in Britain too. It is literally known as the yeast spread that people either love or hate. Yes yeast.

Scotch Eggs:

One of the greatest foods ever invented. A boiled egg encased in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Brilliant when shop-bought, incredible when ordered in a restaurant.

Bangers and Mash:

Another old-school British meal. Bangers (sausages) and Mash (mashed potato) usually lathered in gravy (gravy). Some proper hearty British grub (food).

Boiled Eggs and Soldiers:

Boiled egg with the top chopped off. The toast is cut into strips to make the “Soldiers” to dip into the runny yolk. Simple comfort food for the weekend.

Bubble and Squeak:

This is traditionally eaten the morning after the roast before. Fry up some of the mashed up vegetables that you had with your roast dinner - potatoes, Brussel sprouts, carrots, peas, cabbage along with your traditional English breakfast.

Chips and Curry Sauce:

A beautiful dish. Put simply it is chips…covered in Curry sauce. Only ever really eaten when returning from a night out on the town.