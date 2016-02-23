How To Close An Open Bag Of Crisps Like A Boss!

Have you ever had a bag of unfinished crisps that you want to keep fresh for later? This genius hack allows you to keep your snacks fresh without a bag clip or even an elastic band. Why didn’t we think about this before?

If you're anything like us, those crisp cravings hit far too often. Yes, we all know the age-old adage, "Once you pop, you can't stop." But that's only for Pringles, and they have a handy lid in case you can stop and want to keep your crisps fresh for next time.

But what's a girl to do when she doesn't have a bag clip or elastic band to hand and there's a half-eaten bag of Tangy Cheese Doritos that's rapidly going stale?

The answer is to fold the crisp packet up like one of those fortune-teller things that everyone loved in primary school!

Simply fold down the top three times, fold the ends toward the centre and then fold over. The folded corners should keep the bag closed until you are ready to open it again (even if it is just an hour later!)

Watch the full demo below…

Genius!