Do You Live In The Most Unfaithful Place In The UK?
The area of the UK where there is the highest number of extra-marital affairs has been revealed...and it may not be where you expect!
Reckon you can guess where has topped the list of the most adulterous places in the country?
Well according to information from a new survey by a dating website, High Wycombe has the highest numbers of people who have affairs in the WHOLE of Great Britain!
A whopping 21% of the population of the area are allegedly unfaithful. Tsk tsk!
Residents of the town include the comedians Jimmy Carr and James Corden and the TV presenter Fern Britton. Cheeky!
In second place was the town of Guildford where 2.05% of the population are reportedly cheating and in third place is Aldershot.
Check out the full list to see where your town scores below! But a little disclaimer: We're not responsible for the outcome!
The top 100 towns for extra-marital relationships in the UK
1 High Wycombe
2 Guildford
3 Aldershot
4 Beeston
5 Cumbernauld
6 Maidenhead
7 Runcorn
8 Ashford
9 Taunton
10 Newcastle-under-Lyme
11 Livingston
12 Bracknell
13 Farnborough
14 Loughborough
15 Royal Tunbridge Wells
16 Gosport
17 Widnes
18 Stevenage
19 Gravesend
20 Tamworth
21 Rochester
22 Weymouth
23 Harrogate
24 Hamilton
25 Crawley
26 Christchurch
27 Bootle
28 Shrewsbury
29 Margate
30 Chatham
31 Chelmsford
32 Rugby
33 Bury
34 Stourbridge
35 Clacton-On-Sea
36 Bamber Bridge
37 Gillingham
38 Altrincham
39 Cannock
40 Redditch
41 Macclesfield
42 Bedford
43 Halesowen
44 Royal Leamington Spa
45 Eastleigh
46 Kettering
47 Grays
48 Burton upon Trent
49 Maidstone
50 Crewe
51 Scarborough
52 Walton-on-Thames
53 Stafford
54 Mansfield
55 Wrexham/Wrecsam
56 Blackburn
57 Bognor Regis
58 Weston-super-Mare
59 Reading
60 Aylesbury
61 Walsall
62 Folkestone
63 Littlehampton
64 Esher
65 Lowestoft
66 East Kilbride
67 Sale
68 Wallasey
69 Hemel Hempstead
70 Bebington
71 South Shields
72 Corby
73 Chesterfield
74 Batley
75 Ellesmere Port
76 Willenhall
77 Barnsley
78 Blackpool
79 Darlington
80 West Bromwich
81 Kidderminster
82 Nuneaton
83 Neath/Castell-Nedd
84 Keighley
85 Southport
86 Ewell
87 Paisley
88 Dudley
89 Castlereagh
90 Colchester
91 Slough 0
92 Scunthorpe
93 Grimsby
94 Woking
95 Solihull
96 St Helens
97 Luton
98 Cheltenham
99 Halifax
100 Hastings
Information from Illicit Encounters.
How did your town fare?! We're keeping schtum!