Do You Live In The Most Unfaithful Place In The UK?

The area of the UK where there is the highest number of extra-marital affairs has been revealed...and it may not be where you expect!

Reckon you can guess where has topped the list of the most adulterous places in the country?

Well according to information from a new survey by a dating website, High Wycombe has the highest numbers of people who have affairs in the WHOLE of Great Britain!

A whopping 21% of the population of the area are allegedly unfaithful. Tsk tsk!

Residents of the town include the comedians Jimmy Carr and James Corden and the TV presenter Fern Britton. Cheeky!

In second place was the town of Guildford where 2.05% of the population are reportedly cheating and in third place is Aldershot.

Check out the full list to see where your town scores below! But a little disclaimer: We're not responsible for the outcome!