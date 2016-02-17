This Simple Brainteaser Is Driving Us All Bananas!

What's the sum of apples, plus coconuts? Think you know the answer? Prove it!

We can't get enough of brainteasers and optical illusions at the moment.

Now a brand new game has come out and it's driving the internet mad!

It might seem like a simple problem that even a child could solve...but we're confounded!

This is driving Facebook crazy today ... pic.twitter.com/xGd9a7cRLZ — ∞ Thighler Perry ∞ (@_aquemini) January 31, 2016

So let's talk this through...

1 apple + 1 apple + 1 apple = 30. So an apple must equal 10, right?

1 apple + 4 bananas + 4 bananas = 18. So a banana must equal 1 each, correct?

But then we add coconuts into the mix... and our little minds are blown.

What do you reckon the answer is?

Scroll down for the answer...

The answer is 14. A Coconut = 2, so HALF a coconut must equal 1!