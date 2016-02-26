You've Been Putting The WRONG Foods In The Fridge This Whole Time!

Putting a perishable foods in the fridge seems like a no brainer right? NOT. According to food experts, there are some items from your shopping list that SHOULD NOT be chilled.

Vegetables, dairy products and meat are just some of the things we shove in the fridge following a trip to the supermarket, but did you know there are some foods that don't need to be chilled at all?

America's Test Kitchen chef and food science expert Dan Souza has revealed some vital information that could keep your groceries fresher for longer.

So listen up!

Bread has has always been a point of contention when it comes to storage. Do you put it in the fridge or just keep it in a bread bin?

Well, according to Dan Souza it's the latter as putting a loaf in the fridge can actually make it expire quicker!

"People think that it's going to go stale or dry out if you leave it out," he explained, adding that bread should be left at in a cool dry place.

He adds: "But refrigeration can actually make the bread go bad faster."

WHAT?!

And that's not the only revelation.

When it comes to certain vegetables the same rules apply because Aliums such as onions, shallots, leaks, garlics and chives will also perish quicker due to the humidity of air in the fridge.

So if you've ever noticed your onions getting a slimy, mushy texture after a week in the fridge, then this is why!

It doesn't stop there as the list only gets longer!

What foods shouldn't be refrigerated?

Tomatoes

The chill of the fridge makes tomatoes dull, so you should store them on the counter, and if they're not ripe then try storing them on the windowsill. If your tomatoes begin to get too ripe, then why not try making tomato jam or roasted tomato sauce?



Melon

Keep whole melons like watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew on the counter for best flavour. Research found that storage at room temperature may even help keep the antioxidants better intact. Once cut, store in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.





Potatoes

Cold temperature will break down the starches in potatoes, making them unpleasantly sweet and gritty. Cool and dry darkness is a spud’s best friend.



Onions

Uncut onions are best kept out of the cold. The humidity of the refrigerator makes them moldy and mushy. Avoid direct sunlight and once cut open, place in a resealable bag in the vegetable drawer.



Garlic

Preserve the powerful flavor of garlic by storing in a cool, dry and ventilated container. Once the head has been broken open, use the cloves within 10 days.



Apples

Freshly picked apples will taste better if they're left on your counter. If they aren’t eaten after a week or two, make them last a little bit longer by then chilling them in the fridge.



Berries

Fresh berries taste amazing at room temperature so wolfing them down sooner rather than later is better. For long-term storage keep them in the fridge and to avoid soggy or moldy berries, rinse just before eating.



Stone Fruit

Allow peaches, apricots, nectarines and plums to ripen at room temperature. If you can’t gobble ‘em up right away, place in the fruit bin of the refrigerator for a few extra days.





So there you have it! Thank god we warned you eh?