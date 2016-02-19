Furry Nails Are The Hot New Trend Keeping Our Fingers Warm

furry nails instagram

If you thought you'd seen it all, you have now. Check out the hairiest trend in town right now... yep, we're talking fluffy fingers!

This girl's face pretty much sums up our confusion over the matter...

What do you get if you cross a witch with a wolf? :p  

Look! It's as pie... just use Barbie! LOL

 

Check out this horrific nail art by @nailsbysusi I'm just going to go hide under my covers now and never come out

A video posted by Nails Tutorial (@easynailvid) onApr 2, 2015 at 3:28pm PDT

Troll nails are now a thing. Apparently.

 

Troll nails by @narmai

A video posted by Nails Tutorial (@easynailvid) onApr 5, 2015 at 11:50pm PDT

Hmmm... We guess this one might be considered stylish. Maybe.

 

Furry nails? This is the new nail trend.... No way #nailtrend #furrynails

A photo posted by @beautyby_hmt onFeb 19, 2016 at 3:19am PST

Christmas high fashion winter warmers? Just us? 

via Giphy

