Harry Potter's Quidditch Inspires Boozy Game That's Going Viral!
We've all wished we could hop on a broomstick and engage in the iconic sport from the wizarding world, and now you can (well, technically!) with a hilarious new twist on beer bong.
Weekends will never be the same again now that Quidditch Pong exists! Going forward, we'll be leaving regular beer pong to the Muggles as a new magical twist on the popular drinking is sweeping the internet.
Just incase anyone tries to dispute that it's a real sport, (which it totally is) there's even an unofficial Quidditch Pong League who are the masterminds behind the genius creation.
The mysterious group sell all the necessary equipment to play the game, along with a an extremely comprehensive list of rules to be taken very seriously of course.
Unlike the the classic game of beer pong, which sees teams compete against each other by throwing ping pong balls into their oppositions cups and forcing them to down their drink, Quidditch pong is a little more complicated.
So how do you play? We'll break it down for you.