Can You Find The Hidden Letter In This Puzzle?

Can you find the hidden letter in this image? Apparently only one per cent of people can.

If you're sick of the sight of panda puzzles, try this new one out for size. This red dot puzzle tests your ability to recall images and has been shared by thousands online this week.

Those who can easily answer the puzzle may just have an eidetic memory, the ability to recall images with vividness bordering on actual visual perception; also called a photographic memory.

To solve the puzzle you must look at the image above and memorise the red dots, then switch to look at the second image below and do the same.

When you've done that you should (if you’re one of the one per cent) be able to form a letter in your mind.

Did you get it right?