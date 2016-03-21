If You Stop Wasting Food You'd Save THIS Much...

As supermarkets and companies pledge to seriously tackle food waste, we take a deeper look at just how much food we're all guilty of throwing away.

It's a good day for mankind, as several major chains, including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, are backing a voluntary agreement to tackle food waste within the next decade.

Okay, so this news may not exactly be the solution to end world hunger, but it's the first BIG step towards a more eco-friendly world.

The new agreement, called Courtauld Commitment 2025, has been brokered by Waste and Resources Action Programme and comes after Tesco announced they would be redistributing all left over foods to charities.