You've Been Using Kitchen Roll Wrong Your Entire Life

kitchen roll

There's a trick that ensures you only need one paper towel per mess (or trip to the bathroom) - it's called the shake and fold.

OK, using kitchen roll isn't exactly rocket science: Spot a spill, tear off some sheets and wipe it up. 

But lo and behold wet-handed readers, there's a simpler way to use fewer paper towels - and science actually does play a part in the logic.

According to this Tedx Talk from Joe Smith there's a smarter way to solve one of life's most waste-producing problems. And it's incredibly simple. Instead of grabbing for a clump of paper towels, simply shake your hands for a while first, then use a single, folded sheet to dab off the remaining moisture - viola!

Smith proves a point that's more common sense than science: You're probably grabbing several sheets of paper towel simply out of habit. It's a bit faster, sure, but the towels are designed to be as absorbent as possible – especially the quilted ones you'll find in your kitchen. Try a single sheet (and fold it!), and maybe you can cut down how often you need to lug home a gigantic package of kitchen rolls from Tesco – and save money at the same time. Result!

So next time your little one knocks over a drink, and you go to pull more than one piece of paper off of the kitchen roll, just leave it be. You're better than that.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Chaos At The Winter Olympics After Every Slopestyle Competitor Fell
Molly Summerhayes

These Are The UK Athletes You Should Be Cheering For At The Winter Olympics
Vince Vaughn And Jennifer Aniston

Would You Be Annoyed If Your Partner Got You THESE For Valentine’s Day…
Grand Big Mac

You Would Have To Run For Over An HOUR To Work Off McDonald’s New Burger!
Curious Hedgehog

Hedgehogs Are Becoming Endangered And You Can Help Save Them