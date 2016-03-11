You've Been Folding Your Socks WRONG Your Whole Life!

A new quick and easy hack will save you so much time and SPACE! We can't believe we haven't been using this method a lot sooner!

It's one of the more menial chores but folding up your clothes has to be done.

We've all got our own ways of organising our drawers and wardrobes but the chances are you probably haven't given much thought to how you fold your socks.

Perhaps you roll them in a ball, or just chuck them in a drawer only to find that a week after buying a brand new pair one foot ALWAYS goes missing.

Well, you can now thank Youtuber Kara Eglison, who will undoubtedly change your life forever with her new origami style of folding socks.

Who has time for that? You ask. Trust us, it will save you A LOT of time in the long run.

The video, which has been viewed more than 200,000 times, shows how to lay the socks over each other and fold them on each other to guarantee to you won't lose another one again.

It's really easy too!

How to fold your socks in 3 easy steps.

Lay your socks out on the floor so that the two form a cross shape Pick up the toe of the bottom sock and fold it on to the centre of the top sock. Repeats this move with the other side of the bottom sock, folding it over the top of the toe and around the bottom sock.

VOILA!

Eventually, your folding should transform the socks into a tiny little package ready to store easily into your sock drawer.

Amazing right? You can thank us later.