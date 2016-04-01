There's Now A Reason NOT To Make your Bed!

If you knew what really lies between your sheets you would never want to make your bed again.

There are two types of people in life. Those who make their beds, and those who don't.

If you take pride in having the bed neatly dressed in freshly pressed Egyptian cotton sheets, you won't be feeling smug for too much longer as it turns out, your bed is probably more filthy than those who don't make it at all!

HA!

Why? Well, turns out that making your bed every morning could have bad implications on your health.

Apparently if you're tucking away at those sheets the minute you hop out of bed, you are trapping the millions of dust mites that live in your mattress. These crafty little creatures feed off dead skin cells and sweat, and they are known to contribute towards asthma and other allergy problems.

An unmade bed, or (if you're a bit OCD) a neatly made bed with the sheets drawn back is much better, as this exposes the dust mites to light and air which will help kill and dehydrate any pesky bed bugs.

Carolyn Forte, director of the cleaning lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute says that it's always wise to leave your bed unmade for a few hours, during breakfast or getting ready for work, to help dry up any moisture from your midnight tosses and turns.

Oh and don't forget to wash those sheets at least once a week!

So next time you wake up in a rush, don't feel too guilty if your bed isn't made up to hotel standards.