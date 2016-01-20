Most Popular Dogs Name Predictions For 2016

Okay we admit it, we're SERIOUS doggie people here at Heart HQ. Here's some perfect pooch inspiration for the year ahead...

GIRL DOGS

Bella

Even though the last 'Twilight' movie came out four years ago (what the?!), Ms Swan's moniker is still ruling the ranks.

Elsa

Three guesses as to how this name became to popular… Yep, you got it!

Stella

Tennessee Williams would be so proud.

Lucy

Nothing wrong with keeping it sweet and light.

Daisy

Cute as a button.

BOY DOGS

Max

With the hit film 'Mad Max' featuring the gorgeous Tom Hardy up for an Oscar Award, we're not surprised this name is making a comeback.

Charlie

Simple. Effective.

Buddy

Well they are man's best friend after all.

Kai

Hmmm… This one makes us thing of Coleen and Wayne Rooney's son.

Bailey

Rather old fashioned… but we like it!

DOG NAMES INSPIRED BY POP CULTURE

Carly

…as in Rae Jepson?

Chewie

We have the newest 'Star Wars' blockbuster to thank for this…

Dory

We're clearly not the only ones who can't WAIT for the upcoming sequel to 'Finding Nemo'…

Gronk



We beg your pardon?!

Mowgli

Anything that reminds us of 'The Jungle Book' is okay with us!

So there you have it - go forth and choose your new canine pal's moniker wisely.