The Most Unpopular Baby Names Of 2016 Unveiled

Peek-a-boo baby

Monikers go up and down in popularity, but it seems that these names are on a permanent downward spiral... Unlucky Beverley.

If your name is Cecil or Doris then you're one of a dying species. 

Just as certain names have risen in popularity in 2016, others have taken a distinct turn into no-man's land. 

Whilst titles such as Noah, George, Elise and Florence are enjoying a surge, certain others aren't so lucky at the moment...

Read more: Top 10 Names Of Women Who Make The Best Wives

Mums and dads are turning away from names such as Diane, Donna, Dean and Dennis and turning to other choices.

Parenting advice website BabyCentre created the list of the most unpopular baby names for 2016 from their registration data and found the following results...

Infographic unpopular names 2016

Read more: 10 Baby Names That Will Be Big Hitters In 2016

So if you're thinking of naming your new little nipper Nigel, just don't do it mum's. DON'T DO IT!!!

via GIPHY

Still, never mind Neville's, these things are cyclical - we're sure your time will come round again!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Chaos At The Winter Olympics After Every Slopestyle Competitor Fell
Molly Summerhayes

These Are The UK Athletes You Should Be Cheering For At The Winter Olympics
Vince Vaughn And Jennifer Aniston

Would You Be Annoyed If Your Partner Got You THESE For Valentine’s Day…
Grand Big Mac

You Would Have To Run For Over An HOUR To Work Off McDonald’s New Burger!
Curious Hedgehog

Hedgehogs Are Becoming Endangered And You Can Help Save Them