This Couple's Facebook Photo Is Making Jaws Drop For All The Wrong Reasons!

How does your mind work? Do you see a completely innocent photo of a couple on holiday, or something naughty?

A couple's Facebook profile photo has become a viral sensation overnight after making jaws drop all over the world.

What is supposed to be a smiling holiday picture in an exotic location has everyone gasping and covering their eyes over what looks like something very rude!

At first glance, the man in the picture looks though he is completely starkers, with nothing but his hand to cover what little modesty he has left as he smiles from ear to ear.

However, a closer look at the photos tells a very different story that's far more innocent.

The picture actually shows the man cuddling up to his wife on board a boat, and she has her legs strategically placed over his lap, giving the illusion that it's his own bare legs that his hands are draped over.

Of course, if you look properly, you will see that the couple are both fully clothed.

Reddit user Summerie uploaded the picture, saying: "My friend posted a new profile picture with her boyfriend, and everyone took a double take."

Users on the site were left scratching their heads at the photo after getting over the initial shock of imagining something far more inappropriate.

One Redditor couldn't believe their eyes, explaining: "At first, in the thumbnail I thought he was totally naked. Then I realised that was his hand. Then I clicked it and realised it was her legs. Then I went back to the thumbnail, and I thought they must've done that intentionally. Then I clicked it again and realised they didn't. This post has been an absolute emotional rollercoaster for me."

Another claimed once you've realised what the photo actually is, it's then hard to imagine the picture as a nude man.

"What I can't understand is the fact that I saw exactly what you described, but then as soon as I saw what's actually there, I can't really see the naked guy anymore. I can't comprehend how that's what I saw, but it 100 percent was."

Once seen, never unseen!