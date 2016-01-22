It's Official! These Are The BEST Fish And Chip Shops In The Country.

The National Fish and Chip Awards are more or less the 'Oscars' of the chippy world. Did your local chippy make the cut?

Industry bosses have cast their nets far and wide to serve up a list of the best chippy's across the country, in a battle for glory that's more fierce than this year's Oscars!

The all mighty panel of experts travelled far and wide, sampling some of the tastiest dishes every region has to offer before rolling out the red carpet to announce the results at a swanky ceremony in London.

So who made the cut?

National Award National Winners

1st Place: Simpsons Fish & Chips

According to the results the best chips in the country are found in Cheltenham, and is loved by locals who've given this chippy top marks on Trip Advisor.

What's more they even have a Gluten-free menu!

2nd Place: Kingfisher Fish & Chips This chip shop based in Chaddlewood Shopping Centre in Plympton, Devon keeps their customers coming back for more due to their delicious tasting menu and responsible fishing.

3rd Place National: The Cod's Scallops As Plymouth's favourite chippy, The Cod Scallops isn't just a takeaway and has space to sit down and enjoy. And it's not just a take-away with room to sit down. Their fish is delivered daily and they do their best to take from sustainable supplies. Regional Winning Shops Scotland - Cromars, St Andrews

Wales - Hikary's Fish Bar, Neath Port Talbot

Northern Ireland - The Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon

North East England - Mister C’s, Selby North Yorkshire

North West England - Hodgson’s Chippy, Lancaster

Midlands - Simpsons Fish & Chips, Cheltnam

Eastern England - The Cod’s Scallops, Wollaton