Say 'Hello' To The New, Modern Lego Dad

Lego picture of dad

The toy brand is proving its keeping up with the time and has launched a brand new figurine - the stay-at-home hipster dad.

The Danish toy company has introduced the new character as part of an effort to create a product that takes into account a "more inclusive view" of the world.

The 'modern-dad' is pictured pushing a pram and also joined by a child in a wheelchair accompanied by an assistance dog. Nice one Lego!

Read more: Protect Against Lego 'Landmines' With These Ace Slippers!

Lego Systems president Soren Torp Laursen told 'Fortune' magazine: 'We need to stay in tune with the world around us."

Read more: Our Favourite Retro Toy Stretch Armstrong Is Back In A BIG Way!

Here at Heart HQ we're big fans of the new modern-family set-up. We're especially loving the new dad's facial hair!

Read more: 6 Grown Up Uses For Lego

via Giphy

Way to go Lego!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Chaos At The Winter Olympics After Every Slopestyle Competitor Fell
Molly Summerhayes

These Are The UK Athletes You Should Be Cheering For At The Winter Olympics
Vince Vaughn And Jennifer Aniston

Would You Be Annoyed If Your Partner Got You THESE For Valentine’s Day…
Grand Big Mac

You Would Have To Run For Over An HOUR To Work Off McDonald’s New Burger!
Curious Hedgehog

Hedgehogs Are Becoming Endangered And You Can Help Save Them