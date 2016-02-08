This Picture Can Determine If You Need Glasses Or Not

This optical illusion can tell if you need glasses or not – so who do you see in the picture?

Are you eagle eye or Mr. Magoo? Test how good your vision is with this odd optical illusion.

Who you see in the picture determines how good your eyesight is - so as this image gets larger, who do you see?

Students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created an optical illusion that's also a test to determine vision impairment.

'Marilyn Einstein' was created by superimposing a blurry picture of Marilyn Monroe over a picture of Albert Einstein drawn in fine lines.

Basically, if you see Marilyn Monroe in the picture below from a reasonable distance (about a foot away), you need glasses.

But if you see Albert Einstein, you probably have good vision. Crazy, right?

ASAP Science explained the illusion, saying: "Depending on how well you're able to focus or pick up contrast, your eye will only pick out details.

"Up close, we're generally able to pick up fine details like Einstein's moustache and wrinkles. But as the distance increases, or if your vision is poor and creates a more blurred image in the first place, your ability to pick up details fades away.

"Instead you only see general features, like the shape of mouth, nose and hair, and are left seeing Marilyn Monroe."