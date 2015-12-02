4 Parents Who Played Kids At Their Own Game And WON!

Sometimes you have to give your children a little taste of their own medicine. We have major respect for these parents who have used humour, sarcasm and a little bit of reverse psychology to really teach their kids a lesson.

We can't stop laughing at the parents who have left some hilarious notes for their children, in a bid to teach them to behave.

1. Estella quickly became a viral sensation after her letter of tough love to her "entitled" teenage son put a smirk on the face of every parent whose kids wishes they had more independence.

Hey! Aaron's mom here Estella. I am reaching out since FB disabled my account. So, for now, you can follow me here. pic.twitter.com/q4gpQuxk7f — Estella Havisham (@EstellaH_Mom) September 12, 2015

2. After becoming fed up with his children leaving their mess in the kitchen, Brian decided to clear up any confusion around what a "dishwasher" may be.

3. This mother used a bit of sarcasm to show to remind her daughter who really controls the grocery shopping.

4. That AWKWARD moment when you let your son know exactly what he's been up to on his computer. This hilarious mother wasn't going to let her son get off scotch free.