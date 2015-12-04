Parents Share Their ADORABLE First Baby Selfies
Celebrities have been leading the way in posting the cutest photos of their little nippers that we've ever seen, all to help raise funds and awareness for Water Aid UK.
The 'Deliver Life' appeal hopes to revolutionise the lives of around 130,000 mums-to-be throughout the world who are giving birth in places without access to safe or clean water.
Famous parents like Jamie Theakston and Claire Sweeney have been leading the charge in sharing heart-warming pictures of their little 'uns on Twitter and Instagram for a good cause.
As a Dad I know clean water at birth is vital. Help #DeliverLife - text DELIVER to 70123 to give @WaterAidUK £3 pic.twitter.com/dqEUfLin3j
— Jamie Theakston (@JamieTheakston) November 23, 2015
Jaxon's first Christmas! Share yr #firstbabyselfie, help @WaterAidUK #DeliverLife https://t.co/HprXy2j1oI pic.twitter.com/x4A73yx1NN
— Claire Sweeney (@clairesweeneyme) November 22, 2015
"The idea behind #firstbabyselfie is to build empathy and solidarity with women around the world who have to give birth without the clean water, hygiene and sanitation that we in the UK often take for granted," says Joe Downie from Water Aid UK.
@StephieDoug @WaterAidUK such a beautiful picture X
— MOTHERSMEETINGS (@mothersmeetings) November 29, 2015
Here is our #firstbabyselfie of our small. Share yours to help @WaterAidUK #deliverlife https://t.co/In17IpcLjL pic.twitter.com/OiTAnXWObD
— Leaff Design (@LeaffDesign) November 30, 2015
Here's my newborn nephew Harry! Share a #firstbabyselfie, nominate friends, & help @WaterAidUK #DeliverLife pic.twitter.com/2zibOpxiDR
— Magnus Slingsby (@magnus789) November 23, 2015
Here's Sienna’s #firstbabyselfie! Share yrs 4 mums w/out safe water & txt DELIVER to 70123 to give £3 to @WaterAidUK pic.twitter.com/i0qYZyX3Lt
— Clare Nasir (@clarenasir) November 23, 2015
Here's my #firstbabyselfie with Corentin, in support of @WaterAidUK. See https://t.co/9aOoqIVkL8 & upload a pic too! pic.twitter.com/1CKltgGYso
— Rémi Kaupp (@RemKau) November 23, 2015
A bright future begins with a healthy start. Share yr #firstbabyselfie then visit https://t.co/qfBMypwxpP to learn pic.twitter.com/cN5yENhnVR
— Neil Wissink (@neilwissink) November 23, 2015
My little friend Ava when she 1st learned to walk 6 years ago #firstbabyselfie @WaterAidUK https://t.co/aeFdN2LFU8 pic.twitter.com/UaSgK6IwWG
— Anna Watt (@anaconda012) November 23, 2015