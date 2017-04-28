Primark Are Releasing MORE Disney Goodies And It's Set To Sell Out!

Chip cup Primark

The budget high-street retailer is set to extend their Disney range after huge demand saw sold items being flogged on eBay.

If you were one of the unlucky ones who didn't manage to get their hands on any of the Beauty and Beast merchandise released by Primark this year, then don't worry you're still in with a chance of snapping up some Disney themed goods.

The budget high-street retailer is set to extend their Disney range after huge demand saw sold items being flogged on eBay at hiked up prices.

While details of the new collection are still being kept a secret, Primark recently took to their Instagram to share pictures of all their products which include a Little Mermaid bag and a Snow White makeup pouch.

Fans have still been kept in the dark about the release date but judging by the response from their Beauty and The Beast collection something tells us it will be a hit!

 

Fans went into a frenzy when Primark introduced a purse in the shape of beloved character Chip from the 1991 Disney film for only £4 a pop.

 

 

They became so popular that punters began reporting they couldn't find a Chip purse anywhere in Primark, as the shop had sold out of the must-have items.

 

 

Inevitably, they were being sold on eBay for much more than £4. Poor old Chip would probably be devastated if he knew he had caused such chaos.

 

Chip Beauty And The Beast Purse

 

The purses are now going for up to £49.99 each (PLUS postage and packaging!) though the prices keep climbing so it’s possible that desperate shoppers will shell out even more for lovely Chip.

 

Chip eBay Beauty and the Beast rip-off

 

Amid all the excitement, Primark has now unveiled an actual cup in the same of Chip, complete with this jaunty angle. What a guy.

 

Chip cup Primark

 

Better get to the shops before they go the same way as the purses! We’d hate to see you having to ‘chip’ into your savings.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Chaos At The Winter Olympics After Every Slopestyle Competitor Fell
Molly Summerhayes

These Are The UK Athletes You Should Be Cheering For At The Winter Olympics
Vince Vaughn And Jennifer Aniston

Would You Be Annoyed If Your Partner Got You THESE For Valentine’s Day…
Grand Big Mac

You Would Have To Run For Over An HOUR To Work Off McDonald’s New Burger!
Curious Hedgehog

Hedgehogs Are Becoming Endangered And You Can Help Save Them