Primark Are Releasing MORE Disney Goodies And It's Set To Sell Out!

The budget high-street retailer is set to extend their Disney range after huge demand saw sold items being flogged on eBay.

If you were one of the unlucky ones who didn't manage to get their hands on any of the Beauty and Beast merchandise released by Primark this year, then don't worry you're still in with a chance of snapping up some Disney themed goods.

The budget high-street retailer is set to extend their Disney range after huge demand saw sold items being flogged on eBay at hiked up prices.

While details of the new collection are still being kept a secret, Primark recently took to their Instagram to share pictures of all their products which include a Little Mermaid bag and a Snow White makeup pouch.

Fans have still been kept in the dark about the release date but judging by the response from their Beauty and The Beast collection something tells us it will be a hit!

Fans went into a frenzy when Primark introduced a purse in the shape of beloved character Chip from the 1991 Disney film for only £4 a pop.

They became so popular that punters began reporting they couldn't find a Chip purse anywhere in Primark, as the shop had sold out of the must-have items.

I need need need the chip coin purse from Primark but it's sold out everywhere #BeautyAndTheBeast — Gemma (@gemmaeadiex) March 9, 2017

Honestly would give up a limb for the Chip purse from Primark if anyone picks one up or has a spare HMU #chipgate #BeautyAndTheBeast — Ree (@earthtoree) March 9, 2017

Inevitably, they were being sold on eBay for much more than £4. Poor old Chip would probably be devastated if he knew he had caused such chaos.

The purses are now going for up to £49.99 each (PLUS postage and packaging!) though the prices keep climbing so it’s possible that desperate shoppers will shell out even more for lovely Chip.

Amid all the excitement, Primark has now unveiled an actual cup in the same of Chip, complete with this jaunty angle. What a guy.

Better get to the shops before they go the same way as the purses! We’d hate to see you having to ‘chip’ into your savings.