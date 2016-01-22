7 Ways To Boss It Like A Disney Princess

They fiercely follow their dreams and don't let anyone put them in their place. Yep, we could learn a thing or two from Disney's most famous females.

Mulan in Mulan

Proving that strong-mindedness and independence are definitely feminine traits, this powerful role model is an inspiration to all. This isn't just about actually getting your bottom down the gym every Monday - rather, draw on this respected warrior's inner as well as outer strength to achieve your goals.

Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Championing education and a thirst for knowledge, Belle is also fiercely true to her heart and certainly not interested in climbing that social ladder. She clearly tells the irritatingly smug Gaston where to get off when he thinks he can woo her to be his wife. It's not just book worms who can follow Belle's admirable example of not jumping to conclusions based on first impressions.

Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog

The hardworking Tiana definitely knows the true meaning of determination. As anyone who's ever strived to make their pipe dreams become reality or start up their own business will know, serious grit is required in order to raise enough money to turn your luck around. Never fear though, you will reap the rewards for your struggle. We believe in you!

Elsa in Frozen

She may be a relatively modern Disney princess, but Elsa has undoubtedly conquered all of our hearts with her bravery and uniqueness. Celebrate rather than hide your imperfections just like the ice queen herself!

Jasmine in Aladdin:

Refuse to have your life decisions dictated to you and choose your own way a la Jasmine. Make a stand against the patriarchy and define your own destiny no matter where you come from!

Pocahontas in Pocahontas

Arguably the most free spirited of all Disney's princesses, Pocahontas is connected to the world in a way that many of us can only dream of. When the world around you seems rocks, take a leaf out of the queen of nature's book and lead others on the right path by way of example.

Ariel in The Little Mermaid

This fierce and fabulous flame-haird princess will stop at nothing but NOTHING to achieve her desires. Make like Ariel and never stop believing that you can live whatever life you wish.

Now go forth and boss it like a Disney Princess people. You deserve it!