'I'll Give You Detention!' Teacher OWNS Pupil During Playground Rap Battle

teacher vs student Rap battle

02:03

Watch what happens when one school pupil finds himself facing an unlikely competitor during a lunchtime rap cypher.

Never underestimate the secret talents of your local school teacher! This was a lesson learned by student Aflie McKay when he took on Miss Ashurst during an impromptu rap battle at Kings of Wessex Academy, Cheddar, Somerset.

The 16-year-old pupil had been running a rap battle stand as part of a charity event at the school - with each clash of words costing 50p a go.

Alfie looked set for victory as he threw a series of witty lyrics at his opponent. He rapped: "Miss, you wish you could see me, you wish you could teach me, but I'm like a genie, give me your wishes, you better go home and clean up my dishes."

School teacher rap battle

Obviously loving the action packed dual, the crowd of school children began cheering as their teacher faked a shocked facial expression.

Taking the jibes all in good spirits, Miss Ashurst then delivered her epic comeback.

She rapped: "Alfie Mackay you lose all the attention, your lyrics are cr*p imma put you in a detention!"

OOOSH! Alfie, you just got served!

