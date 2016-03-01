5 Struggles You'll Know If Your Partner Snores (And How To Cure It!)

If you have a partner who has a beastly snore at night - trust us when we say, we feel your pain. Luckily, we've found some easy tips to help you get a good night's kip.

If you're one of the unfortunate few who has to sleep next to a snoring partner, then the chances are you've probably tried (and failed!) at the following:

1. Trying to fall asleep first

It seems racing up the stairs half an hour before them, popping a few sleeping pills or even having a swig of wine before bed won't pacify you, because the chances are their loud snores will wake you up anyway.

2. Rolling Them Over

The realisation that you have a partner who STILL SNORES regardless of being on their back side or front, is enough to drive anyone to insanity.

3. Sleeping in Another Room

You've probably snuck away during the night to sleep in another room or on the sofa, only to realise you can STILL hear them!

4. Giving them the elbow at night

You've probably been so frustrated you've even tried to give them a nudge at night to get them to stop, only to realise this is an EPIC fail. Pfft! Everyone knows people who snore sleep the deepest!

5. They're in DENIAL

There's nothing worse than a snorer who is in complete denial that they snore at all!

If all of the above sound like you, then the good news is you're not alone.

The bad news is, you really should sort your situation out before those bags under your eyes get any worse.

Before you can begin to find a cure for your partner's night time growling, it's probably better to understand why their snoring in the first place.

What causes snoring?

Snoring happens when you can't move air freely through your nose and throat during sleep. It’s important to note the different ways your partner sleeps when they snore as this can indicate the underlying cause.

Closed-mouth snoring may indicate a problem with their tongue.

Open-mouth snoring may be related to the tissues in their throat.

Snoring when sleeping their back is probably mild snoring—improved sleep habits and lifestyle changes may be effective cures.

Snoring in ALL sleep positions can mean your snoring is more severe and may require more complex treatment.

How can you stop snoring?

At the moment there isn't really a one-size fits all cure for snoring, and in some cases it's actually to do with your lifestyle and you may need to look closer to home.

Try keeping healthy

Being overweight or out of shape can lead to trouble brething at night, due to dat tissue and poor muscle tone. Exercising and losing weight can sometimes be all it takes to end your snoring.

Switch up your routine!

Unfortunately as you reach middle age and beyond, your throat becomes narrower, and the muscle tone in your throat decreases. Obviously, the fountain of youth hasn't been invented yet but a new bedtime routine and throat exercises can all help to prevent snoring.

Ditch the fags and the booze!

Alcohol intake and inhalation of smoke can increase muscle relaxation leading to more snoring. So if you want a good nights sleep it's probably best to cut out the bad stuff.

Change position

Sleeping flat on your back causes the flesh of your throat to relax and block the airway. Changing your sleep position can ease snoring, so try sleeping on your side.

Remember, there are a number of products on the market that claim to help open up your air passages. Nasal strips, herbal remedies and jaw straps are all helpful too. Our suggestion? Try them all and find one that works for you.

If all else fails?

Buy earplugs and hope for the best!