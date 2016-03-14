Nine SERIOUSLY Surprising Uses For Vicks VapoRub

From tackling stretch marks to training your pets, you won’t BELIEVE some of the things you can do with Vicks VapoRub!

Just one whiff of its distinctive smell takes many of us back to our childhoods when we were tucked up in bed with a cold - and it remains a medicine cabinet staple to this very day.

But did you know that the many uses of Vicks VapoRub stretch WAY beyond relieving coughs and colds? Take a look at just some of the ways it can be used...

Soothing muscles

After a long run or a particularly large basket of ironing, Vicks can help soothe aching muscles by improving the body’s circulation. It can also help cover up any embarrassing odours if you have been sweating it out!

Training pets

You may like the smell of Vicks but your pet is likely to have a very different opinion of the distinctive odour. If your cat keeps scratching you, try rubbing Vicks on your arm and it should put them off. And you could help speed up the housetraining process for puppies by putting down some Vicks every time your dog as an er, mishap.

via GIPHY

Avoid CATastrophes like this with the power of Vicks

Banishing stretch marks

You may think this is quite a stretch but many women have hailed Vicks as a miracle eraser of stretch marks. The anti-inflammatory properties of eucalyptus are likely to be the active ingredient behind this with some saying their marks are 60 to 100 per cent gone in as little as a week.

Targeting toenail fungus

Okay, pretty gross we admit, but rubbing Vicks into a fungus infection on your toe can help to banish the unsightly affliction. The ingredient thymol is believed to aid with this due to its antibacterial and antiseptic properties.

Treating bruises



When mixed with salt, Vicks can help to break down the blood in a bruise. It can also be used as an antiseptic for cuts. Is there ANYTHING it can’t do.

via GIPHY

Avoid toe-curling ailments with Vicks

Tackling migraines

Not an unusual use as such, the official website recommends massaging the cream into the temples as the scent can help ease pressure and relieve pain. And give you a shiny glow.

Repelling insects

A bit like pets, many insects aren’t fans of the Vicks’ aroma so try rubbing it into your skin for a bite-free, peaceful night.

Fighting acne

Rubbing a small amount of the cream into the skin can help to sooth and dry out acne. Some people ask find it affective in tackling eczema and rosacea.

via GIPHY

Strike a pose... minus the wrinkles with some Vicks

Removing wrinkles

And don't forget that applying a little Vicks to the camera lens will target wrinkles by given you a soft-focus look. Are you ready for your close-up?

We're popping out to buy a tub right now!