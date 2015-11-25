This Three Year Old's Reaction To These Ridiculous Ofsted Questions Is Priceless

A nursery group was given a set of questions from Ofsted that were clearly suitable for students ten years older! A young girl responded beautifully and luckily her father put a photo up on Twitter for the world to see!

Every tired parent can sympathise with exasperated dad Hayder al-Khoei, who recently posted a Twitter photo of a questionnaire that his daughter, 3-year-old Layla, received from an Ofsted Inspector.

My 3-year-old daughter was given this Ofsted questionnaire to fill out for nursery. She's three years old. pic.twitter.com/kf7jzAA2HJ — Hayder al-Khoei (@Hayder_alKhoei) November 23, 2015

The photo clearly shows a set of ridiculous statements that no 3-year-old could possibly be expected to answer, including:

‘My school encourages me to do things for myself and to take on responsibility’

‘My school helps me to prepare for the future’

Thankfully, Mr al-Khoei’s adorable daughter addressed these issues in an appropriate manner.

The 3-year-old’s excellent sketch beautifully shows the carefree thoughts of a young child (and sticks two thumbs up at the school’s inspection agency!)

Let’s be honest, at the age of 3 we were exactly the same, what else was there in life other than animals and running really fast?!

Despite the thousands of retweets and likes received on the picture, Mr al-Khoei’s daughter is remaining grounded.

However, proud daddy Hayder would like to announce that his daughter is holding a press conference after nursery today to discuss her career plans… we’ll definitely be attending.