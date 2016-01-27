Our Favourite Retro Toy Stretch Armstrong Is Back In A BIG Way!

He's all anyone played with back in the '70s and '80s, and now the classic plaything is topping toy charts once again.

Forget the latest tech toys and fancy video games, 2016's taking things back to the old school and Stretch is leading the way!

The miniature superhero is set to be the biggest thing this year, according to reports at the 2016 Toy Fair.

He may be a collectible that dates back to 1976, but Kenner's brilliant and muscly, blonde character is once again going to be the must-have for kids everywhere.

We love this hilariously vintage advert of kids playing with Stretch. Check out how their amazement as the gel-filled figurine stretches and squeezes back into it's original shape.

Bring back the boy in wrestler's trunks we say!